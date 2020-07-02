NASA’s smell of space perfume

One thing most of us Earthlings may not realize is that outer space smells. Or you could argue that spacesuits and the interior of space shuttles and stations are what smells. Aliens probably do too, but we don’t know what they smell like yet. Either way, thanks to a Kickstarter campaign, you can experience this odor. Over a decade ago, NASA chemists developed a scent that mimics the “smell of space” in order to give astronauts a whiff of the cosmos before they left Earth’s atmosphere.

Now, the company Eau de Space has gotten its hands on that scent, and you can order as much as you like through its Kickstarter. The smell of space can hit your nose without you having to leave Earth.

NASA astronaut Tony Antonelli says space smells “strong and unique,” unlike anything he has ever smelled on Earth. According to Eau de Space, others have described the smell as “seared steak, raspberries, and rum,” smokey and bitter. Hmmm. That doesn’t sound very spacey to me. But if space smells like steak, count me in. Raspberrys and Rum aren’t bad either. In any case, smell the space baby and let your nose experience the final frontier.

Source Engadget

