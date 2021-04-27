Nimble automated nail painting machine colors and dries your nails salon style



If you would like professional salon painted nails from the comfort of your own home, you may be interested in a new automated nail painting machine aptly named the Nimble. Equipped with pioneering technology to perfectly paint and completely dry your nails in a fraction of the time it would normally take you to coat and finish your nails yourself. The automated painting machine has already raised over $500,000 on Kickstarter thanks to over 2,000 backers with still 42 days remaining.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $249 or £180 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 37% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Nimble campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the Nimble nail painting machine project play the promotional video below.

“High resolution micro cameras assess the size, shape and curve of each individual nail with 30 image processing. A tiny robotic arm seamlessly applies the polish. Every nail gets a base, two coats of color, and atop coat.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the nail painting machine, jump over to the official Nimble crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals