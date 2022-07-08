Nacon teases Terminator open-world game

At yesterday’s Nacon Connect event, the company unveiled a teaser for an upcoming open-world game set in the Terminator universe. Many fans have been waiting for something like this for years. In the 30 seconds of footage, we learn that the working title is “Terminator Survival Project,” and we see a T-800 unit enter a bunker. That’s about it sadly. There’s very little else we can glean from this. We don’t even have a release date right now.

“The game takes place in a post-apocalyptic open world and features an original story that builds on the events of the official films. You play as a group of nuclear apocalypse survivors fighting to stay alive in a time period between Judgment Day and the creation of John Connor’s resistance,” said Nacon in a release.

Nacon says that the game will be coming to PC and consoles in “the distant future.” The game was actually only one of 17 that Nacon showcased during the event, including previews of Steelrising, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown. Those three are all scheduled to be released in September.

As a Terminator fan, this certainly got my attention. It could be very good if done right.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Nacon

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals