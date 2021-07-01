My iPhone screen is black, how do I fix it?

If your iPhone screen is black and non responsive then there area number of things that could have caused the issue.

Hopefully one of these suggestions we have in this article will help you fix the black screen on your iPhone and get the device working again.

My iPhone screen is black, what does it mean?

When the screen on your iPhone goes black it usually means that there is some sort of issue that is stopping your device from working. There are a number of things that can cause this and also a number of different solutions that you can try top get your iPhone working again.

This can be caused by a hardware issue, a software issue, a low battery, a problem with an app on your device and more.

How do I fix this on my iPhone?

The first thing to try is probably the easiest solution, plug your iPhone into a charging cable and see if the device starts to charge. If the display shows you a red low battery indicator and this is your issue. To fix this leave your iPhone charging for a few minutes and it will boot up again and go back to working normally.

That did not work, what can I try next?

The next thing that could be causing the issue on your iPhone could be a software issue or an app which is causing the problem.

The best way to find out if this is the issue is to do a hard reset on your device. On the latest iPhones this can be done by pressing the Volume Up button and letting it go, the Volume Down button and letting it go, you then need to press and hold the power button until the Apple logo appears. If you can see the Apple logo it will have worked and your device will restart and it should return to normal. There a re different methods for various devices, you can see all of those here.

My iPhone is still not working, anything else I can try?

If none of the above have worked then there could Be a hardware issue with your device. One way to test this is to plug your device into your computer. If you computer recognizes the iPhone, it means that the device is turned on and there could be a problem with the display.

If the computer does not recognize the iPhone then it could be another issue that is causing the device not to turn on. If you have tried all of the above solutions then it would be a good idea to take your device to a repairer who will be able to diagnose the issue for you and hopefully fix it.

You can take it to an Apple Store, an Apple Authorized repairer or a third party repairer, all of which should be able to tell you what is wrong with your iPhone and how it can be fixed.

We hope that you have found this guide useful and that it may have helped some of you get your iPhone working again. Please leave a comment below and lest us know.

Source Apple

