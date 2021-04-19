Mutesync physical mute button for video calls

Over the last year many aversive engaged in video calls which perhaps we wouldn’t have necessarily made. One issue we have all experienced is finding the mute button quickly when other family members may interrupt or distract you. Mutesync has been specifically created to solve this issue and offers a physical mute button that can be used with Zoom, Meet, Discord, and Teams.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $35 or £26 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 10% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Mutesync campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the Mutesync physical mute button project watch the promotional video below.

“No more fumbling around to toggle your mute status. With our button, you can quickly update your mute status with a quick button press. You can choose any color you like to represent “muted” and “live.” And don’t worry, those hotspots (where the light is too bright) have been fixed on our latest prototypes. “

“Ever since we launched our first mute button back in late 2020 we’ve been adding new features and support each week. By the time we launch this new mute button, you’ll have the benefit of getting a product that’s been time-tested by hundred of users!”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the physical mute button, jump over to the official Mutesync crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals