Music Streaming Is Now 80% Of The US Market

The medium that we consume our music from has evolved and changed over the years. It used to be we would listen to music on vinyl records, cassette tapes, and CDs. But digital music has been extremely popular due to smartphones and computers, but we are even seeing a shift from digital.

According to a tweet by the RIAA, music streaming is now the dominant form of music consumption in the US. It accounts for 80% of the music market. Back in 2010, streaming-only accounted for a measly 7%, where physical medium and digital downloads still accounted for the majority.

But the RIAA’s stats reveal that music streaming now accounts for 80% today where physical and digital downloads are both at 9% each. It is very unlikely that music streaming will ever hit 100% due to the fact that there are still plenty of people out there who prefer music in physical mediums, but these numbers are very impressive. People definitely prefer to stream their music today.

Speaking of mediums shifting, vinyl is experiencing a comeback. Back in 2018, the RIAA claimed that CDs and vinyl are actually outselling digital downloads. But we’ve also seen that in some countries, factories are being opened again to produce vinyl records today.

Source Ubergizmo

