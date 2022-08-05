MultiVersus Season 1 And Rick & Morty Fighter Delayed

The crossover brawler, MultiVersus, is the fighting genre fans’ dream. From Adventure Time to Game of Thrones, Player First Games’ debut title is a fun blend of legendary franchises that have left fans enamored with the light-hearted art style and Super Smash-inspired play. However, the first season and next playable character, Morty (Rick & Morty), have been pushed back. A release date remains a mystery.

Tweets released by the MultiVersus dev team thanked players for their support and patience while also announcing the news. Here is the complete statement:

“A big thank you to everyone playing MultiVersus. It’s exciting to see so many players enjoying the game and the launch of the Open Beta is just the beginning. We want to let everyone know that we are delaying the start of Season 1 & the release of Morty to a later date. We know this might be disappointing for some and want to assure our Community that we are dedicated to delivering new and exciting content that delights players. We’ll let you know the timing as soon as we can. We appreciate your patience & enthusiasm and look forward to unveiling Season 1 very soon!”

Season 1 was supposed to launch on August 9. We will have to be patient.

Source and Image Credit GameInformer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals