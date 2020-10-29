Rhinokey EDC multitool and key organizer $55

After a successful Kickstarter campaign the Rhinokey key organiser and multitool is now available to purchase priced from $55. The Rhinokey can hold 1 to 10 keys! It used a kind of screw also known as “Chicago Screws”, these screws can screw into each other.

Besides organizing keys, of course, there are a lot of functions that are included in the design, such as a HEX wrench, HEX Bit holder, File, Bottle opener, Flathead Screwdriver/ Pryer, Ruler, Loophole. All of which can be used for a wide range of different tasks. Inside one part of the Rhinokey, there is a built-in LED that is used for moments when you need a light.

Features and benefits of the Rhinokey inlcude :

– No damaged pockets

– Personalized organization

– Stack 1 to 10 keys of any kind

– Multifunctional & Compact

– LED light

– Titanium

– Bottle Opener, Flathead Screwdriver, Hex Wrench, Ruler, File, Bit Holder.

“Just like a wallet, but then for your keys. RHINOKEY is a Titanium versatile Everyday Carry Multitool Key Organizer with a built-in LED Flashlight and functions used for daily tasks.”

Source : Rhinokey

