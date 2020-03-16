Multipurpose camera gear pouch hits Kickstarter

Photographers searching for a this is our way to protect their camera gear may be interested in the Tech Wrap a multipurpose carrying solution specifically designed for camera gear designed by a team based in Stuttgart, Germany. Launched via Kickstarter this week the Tech Wrap is a multipurpose carry cloth for your valuable electronic items, keeping your everyday camera gear and travel essentials protected, clean and dust free.

Available in two sizes early bird pledges are available from €15 or roughly £14 offering a massive 40% saving off the recommended retail price. The all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during May 2020.

“Dont spend $$$ on expensive gear and have it scratched or damaged when carrying in your bag. THE TECH WRAP is lightweight and efficient as it works with almost all items and can be reused, interchanged and stored away easily. It is the perfect solution when you don’t want to bring your heavy camera bag. No need to purchase dozens of different sized carry solutions for your gear. THE TECH WRAP has it all. “

Source : Kickstarter

