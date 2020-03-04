Multiplayer For Mario Kart Tour Launching On March 8

One of the cool things about Nintendo’s Mario Kart series is the ability to play against your friends and other people around the world. However, multiplayer was one of the features that were missing when Nintendo launched Mario Kart Tour, which is the mobile version of the game.

Well, we have some good news if multiplayer is something you think that the mobile game is lacking. You will be happy to learn that Nintendo has since announced that they will be launching an update for the game this coming March. This update will finally bring multiplayer to Mario Kart Tour. The date has been set for March 8th, 2020 at 8PM PT. Fans have been waiting for quite a while so this is welcomed news.

Previously, players of Mario Kart Tour had to play against an AI that used names that made it seem like they were real life players. While it is still a fun game with AI, playing with real life players is way better and adds a degree of challenge due to the unpredictability of playing against humans. So you only have a few more days to wait until you can all race each other on this game.

Source Ubergizmo

