MoviePass is coming back this summer

MoviePass is making a comeback, and cofounder Stacy Spikes is back at the helm, who says MoviePass 2.0 is being built on a Web3 framework and will have a kind of virtual currency. This means that members will have credits they can use for tickets for themselves and their friends. Unused credits will roll over to the next month and you will be able to transfer them to other people. We know that there will be tiered plans, but pricing remains a mystery.

The new MoviePass app will display how many credits you have and available screenings at theaters. Just note that credits will work differently during peak and off-peak times: a Friday or Saturday show might cost more credits. And you will be able to reserve specific seats at some of the partner theaters. There will also be ways to earn credits through the app via a “preshow experience.” So basically, watching ads. The app will use facial recognition and eye-tracking.

MoviePass is also opening up a part of the company for equity investment. If you take a stake in, you will receive benefits like a lifetime membership. The idea is that if 30 percent of moviegoers become subscribers, the company “could double the annual revenue and attendance of the overall movie industry,” Spikes said.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Business Insider

