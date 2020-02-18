More Rumors About Diablo and Overwatch Animated Series

We’ve heard rumors of a Diablo anime and Overwatch cartoon for a while now. We heard about a potential Diablo series back in 2018, and Activision Blizzard director Jeff Kaplan gave an interview last year where he talked about his animated aspirations for Overwatch. Now, we can get excited again.

Activision president Nick van Dyk added a few interesting notes to his LinkedIn profile. Under his experience section, he mentions his role of “executive producer of Diablo, a TV adaptation of Blizzard Entertainment’s IP.” He says the show is currently in pre-production for worldwide distribution through Netflix.

Then, further down, he also writes that with his creative partner, he “developed and sold an animated series based on Blizzard’s Overwatch franchise.” Overwatch 2 is coming later this year and Blizzard has already released several animated shorts to promote its new game, and has also detailed the backstory of some of its characters in the first installment. If this is correct, it is bigger than what has been released before.

Plans could certainly have changed since that profile was updated. In any case, nothing has been formally announced for either Diablo or Overwatch yet. Fans are hoping that it is all true of course.

Source Engadget

