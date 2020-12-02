More Remakes And Remasters From Blizzard In 2020

More developers and publishers remake and remaster older games today. During a recent conference call with investors and analysts, the CFO of Activision Blizzard, Dennis Durkin, revealed that the company was working on more remakes and remasters of their games for 2020.

Durkin says, “In addition, our business units will continue to tap into our portfolio of beloved IP to bring several remastered and reimagined experiences to our players in 2020, which we will announce closer to launch.” We don’t know which games will be given the remastered treatment, so we’ll just have to wait and see. Also, the announcement was made by Activision Blizzard so it could apply to not just Blizzard games, but Activision titles too.

Blizzard recently came under fire for Warcraft 3: Reforged. The game was meant to be a remaster of Warcraft 3 and while the initial trailer and screenshots looked promising, the end result was disappointing which led to many negative reviews. So this is an interesting announcement.

Blizzard was also forced to automate the refund process to make up for this snafu. Hopefully the company has learned from their previous mistakes and whatever remakes and remasters they have planned for this year will be received much better.

Source Ubergizmo

