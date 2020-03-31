Monster X 1,287Wh portable power station

If you are in the market for a portable power supply you may be interested in the Monster X offering 2,000w of AC power or 1,287Wh. The portable power supply can be charged from flat to 80% in just three hours and is even capable of charging electric cars. Watch the demonstration below below to learn more about the portable power pack which is now available via Indiegogo.

“Monster X is a game-changer in the world of generators! Its powerful battery can provide 2,000W of power output, just like a standard wall socket! And it packs a massive 1,300Wh capacity, which means all your devices will stay powered for hours and hours, so you’ll never be stranded without power. No matter when a blackout happens or when you need to fuel your adventure. Feature 4x fast-charging USB ports, 2x 60W PD USB-C ports plus 4x wall outlets (US or Intl). Lifetime battery warranty (IGG exclusive)!”

“The battery of the MONSTER X is extremely dependable. Monster X is equipped with 3C high-rate lithium-ion batteries, which provides higher capacity at the same size.In the meanwhile, we adopted Tesla’s large-rate discharge lithium battery, which can meet the discharge of 3,000 cycles. What’s more, a lifetime battery warranty is offered only for you guys on Indiegogo.”

Source : Indiegogo

