Monster Hunter Rise hits PC on January 12th

After debuting on Nintendo Switch near the start of the year, Monster Hunter Rise is now finally making its way to your PC. The latest entry in Capcom’s action RPG series will make the leap to Steam on January 12th, 2022, the publisher announced on Thursday. So if you have been waiting for this one to hit the PC, it will arrive very soon.

The Windows release includes all previously available content for the title, and Capcom has also promised it will allow you to play the game at 4K with an unlocked framerate and on widescreen monitors. The PC version will also feature optimized keyboard and mouse controls and sharper textures compared to the Switch release. Also, Monster Hunter Rise’s upcoming Sunbreak expansion will arrive on both Switch and PC sometime in the summer of 2022. So there is a lot to look forward to next year.

Ahead of the game’s January 12th release date, Capcom will release a Steam demo of Monster Hunter Rise on October 13th. This will include all 14 weapons types found in the final game, allowing players to get a good sense of what Rise is all about before they pull the trigger and buy the game.

Source Engadget

