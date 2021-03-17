Mom Uses Deepfake Video To Frame Daughter’s Cheerleading Rivals

Technology is both a blessing and a curse. It can be used for good and bad. Take deepfake videos. They are convincing and you can make anyone look bad in one. Raffaela Spone from Pennsylvania used deepfake technology to allegedly frame her daughter’s cheerleading rivals for instance.

According to the allegations, Spone created photos and videos of her daughter’s cheerleading rivals using deepfake technology to depict them naked, drinking, and smoking, and then sent the content to the coach. It did not work. She has been charged with multiple counts of harassment after detectives realized that the videos and photos were doctored.

An IP address was then tracked down to Spone’s home. Cach Mark McTague said, “Victory Vipers has always promoted a family environment and we are sorry for all individuals involved. We have very well-established policies, and a very strict anti-bullying policy in our programme. When this incident came to our attention last year, we immediately initiated our own internal investigation and took the appropriate action at the time. This incident happened outside of our gym.”

That certainly backfired on this mother.

Source Ubergizmo

