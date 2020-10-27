Plant1Up magnetic, modular plant ecosystem soon launching via Kickstarter



Plant1Up as a new modular planting system that allows you to build your perfect plant ecosystem for your office or home. Using a modular system of pods for each individual plant the magnetic tips and sides allow you to build a wide variety of different ecosystems and layouts depending on your favourite plants, lighting and preferences.

“Think of Plant1up as an indoor desktop garden that gives you the benefits of a walk in a garden in springtime right in your own home. Built of endlessly modular segments, you can add more and more plants to a magnetic system to surround yourself with the peaceful mindset a forest Add one more plant module then another to build a personalised arboretum.”

“Easily change the shape of your garden to suit your plants needs, gain sunlight or shade, move from place to place to maximize the peaceful effect of the plant1up garden. Add modules or replace them to grow your garden vertically or horizontally, Plant1Up will grow to suit your space with endless configurations”

– Completely modular, allows you to plat, herbs, vegetables, succulents and various plants, add modules one at a time for a full garden

– Magnetic sides allows for easy building process, each module attaches with a neat magnetic snap.

– Easy to water and maintain

– Endlessly scalable: build your garden as large as you with, just ad another module for a fuller garden experience

By registering your interest becoming one of the first to own the Plant1Up modular planting system you can receive a discount of up to 50% off when Plannt1Up officially launches on Kickstarter in the coming months.

Source : Plant1Up

