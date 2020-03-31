Modern Warfare 2 remaster may go on sale tomorrow

If the recent release of Warzone has you itching to play even more Call of Duty, here’s some good news. It looks like Activision will release a remastered version of the franchise’s 2009 entry, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, that will have an updated single-player campaign and graphics. A listing for the title briefly appeared on the German PSN Store, so a release seems imminent at this point.

The remaster won’t feature an updated multiplayer mode though. This is because you can already play most of Modern Warfare 2’s best multiplayer maps in Modern Warfare, the most recent mainline Call of Duty game. That leaves the single-player campaign to play. Modern Warfare 2 features a fun though short campaign.

Activision will reportedly attempt to push sales of Modern Warfare 2 Remastered with ties to Modern Warfare and Warzone. If you buy the remaster, you’ll get a bundle of items you’ll be able to use in both Modern Warfare and Warzone. If you buy the bundle in Modern Warfare or Warzone, and you’ll get a free copy of Modern Warfare 2. This news should please fans of the franchise and give them something new to play for a while. We will have more info soon.

Source Engadget

