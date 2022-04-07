MLB Sunday games coming to Peacock

Major League Baseball and NBCUniversal’s Peacock have come to a deal that will see 18 games through the 2022-23 season broadcast on the streaming service. The news comes from Peacock’s tweet on Thursday.

The Sunday games will air between 11:30 am and noon ET, earlier than they would have in the past, to minimize interference with the afternoon games that start at 1 pm ET. This stinks for west coasters though. The MLB already has a partnership with ESPN for the broadcast rights to Sunday Night Baseball for instance. Also, it looks like the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game will apparently be a Peacock exclusive this season.

The details of the arrangement have not yet been formally announced, but Forbes reported in March that this will likely be a two-year deal worth $30 million a year, available only on Peacock’s premium $10-a-month tier and exclusive, as only local market viewers will be able to watch without paying for a subscription, at least for the month the game you want to watch is airing. But that’s not all. MLB has also come to a deal with Apple TV+ to broadcast its Friday Night Doubleheaders. It is a lot to keep track of.

This is all in addition to the MLB’s existing MLB.TV streaming service as well as a rumored “national service” that would eliminate local blackouts for streamers and attract more fans.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Peacock

