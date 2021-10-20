Minimum Specs You Need To Run GTA Trilogy On Your PC

Rockstar has announced GTA: The Trilogy. This is a remastering of the first three Grand Theft Auto games. And now according to a post on the GTA Forums, the alleged minimum and recommended specs you will need to run the game on your PC have been unleashed.

Starting with the minimum specs, you apparently would need a computer that has an Intel Core i5-2700K or AMD FX-6300 processor, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 2GB or AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB GPU, 8GB RAM, 45GB of storage, and run Windows 10.

As for the recommended specs, we’re talking about a PC with an Intel Core i7-6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB GPU, 16GB RAM, and the same 45GB of storage and a Windows 10 PC.

These seem like very high system requirements for games that are more than a decade old, but that could mean that the game is quite a remaster indeed. According to Rockstar’s announcement, “Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will feature across-the-board upgrades including graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements for all three titles, while still maintaining the classic look and feel of the originals.”

These aren’t the official specs but they are what we have right now. We are awaiting an official announcement from Rockstar.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals