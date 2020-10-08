GMK NucBox 4 core 4K mini PC from $230

The GMK NucBox is a new mini PC capable of supporting 4K UHD output and is equipped with a high-performance Intel Celeron J4125 processor, offering 4-core 4-thread up to 2.7GHz frequency, supported by the latest Intel UHD Graphics 600. Launched via Indiegogo this month the GMK NucBox 4K mini PC is available from $229 offering a 14% discount off the recommended retail price. the project has already raised over $280,000 thanks to over 1,300 backers with still 3 days remaining. Worldwide delivery is expected to take place during October 2020.

“GMK NucBox campaign is a success and it’s coming to an end in 3 days.With that being said, the early bird discounts are still available before it enters InDemand in 3 days. So if you are still on the fence, now it’s your final chance to make your decision.”

“GMK NucBox owns the evolutionary world’s smallest and lighweight body. We’ve shaved every unneeded millimeter to create an industry-leading level compact chassic that’s only 2.4×2.4 inch, which is small enough to fit into any pocket or handbag to carry around anywhere. Engineered with textured metal CNC process, it looks extremely sturdy and more luxurious.”

“Through our a series of intense testing, the GMK NucBox can run most of mainstream lightweight games smoothly at a very high frame rate. Backed up by the cutting-edge Intel Graphic, GMK NucBox works greatly for some complex graphics processing or graphics-hungry software. With up to [email protected] playback capabilities and support H.264, H.265/HEVC, VP-9 video encoding and decoding, it brings you the most fantastic entertainment experience like movies and TV shows.”

