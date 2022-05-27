Minecraft’s wilderness update arrives on June 7th

It may have taken several months, but Minecraft’s The Wild Update is almost here. Mojang and Microsoft are releasing The Wild across all platforms on June 7th, and it remains as wild as promised. The refresh adds two new biomes, a mangrove swamp and a “deep dark” that hides nasty mobs like the Shrieker and Warden. There are also special resources. Plus you can sail a boat with a chest, so there’s no need to leave supplies behind if you’re crossing a lake. Nice.

There is also a mud block made with dirt and water, a crowd-voted item collector mob, and a frog that grows from tadpoles. It even has “froglights” if it attacks magma which is cool. It is definitely wild and expansive.

The debut comes after Mojang had to rethink its expansion strategy. The deep dark biome was originally meant to appear in 2021, but was folded into The Wild as the developer struggled with the size of the two-part Caves and Cliffs Update. The Minecraft team of course wants to keep its game relevant, after all, it is over a decade old. But it might have been a bit too eager to get this one out. It’s almost here now.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Microsoft

