Minecraft sells 200 million copies

Minecraft is far from a fad. The Minecraft craze has yet to slow down. Mojang Studios, the game’s creator, and Microsoft have announced that 200 million copies of the game have been sold since its launch in 2011. For some perspective, Grand Theft Auto V is in a distant second place, with 120 million copies sold. It is also impressive that the majority of users are still active. Microsoft says that 126 million people play Minecraft on a monthly basis.

Part of the long term success are the results of Mojang Studios and Microsoft continuing to support the game with updated content and functionality regularly. In the past few months, the companies have offered free access to Minecraft: Education Edition to teachers and integrated Minecraft Education Collection into the core version of the game, which means everyone has access to educational content for free until the end of June.

More fun is on the way aside from that. After a short delay, Minecraft Dungeons will be out on May 26th, and the free Nether update will be available this summer. Hopefully, these additions will make up for the fact that Minecraft Festival has been delayed by a full year, which fans didn’t like at all.

Source Engadget

