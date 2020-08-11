Minecraft: Education Edition available for Chromebooks

A new school year is coming and many students will not step foot in a physical classroom, so Microsoft is bringing Minecraft: Education Edition to Chromebooks in order to help.

The Chrome OS release of Minecraft: Education Edition will support cross-platform play between Windows, iPad and Mac versions of the game, so students can socialize and collaborate on projects no matter what device they’re on. Microsoft is updating the game to add 11 new STEM lessons and a Minecraft world to teach students about bees and pollination. There’s also an improved lesson plan library and tagged learning abilities are part of the update.

The company says Chrome OS, iPad and Windows devices will install the update automatically, while Mac users will need to download it manually. Schools that already use Minecraft: Education Edition in their classrooms won’t need to change their subscription since the company will add the Chrome OS version to its Microsoft 365 for Education licenses.

Minecraft: Education Edition has been available since way back in 2016, so it’s surprising it has not come to Chromebooks already. Google’s platform dominates the education market after all. As of 2019, the company said there were 30 million Chromebooks in use at schools globally. It is here now anyway.

