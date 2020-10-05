Minecraft characters hit Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on October 13th

You won’t have to wait very long to play as a Minecraft character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Microsoft, Mojang and Nintendo have confirmed that Steve and Alex will be available for SSBU brawling on October 13th as part of the Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2 collection. You will also see a Minecraft-themed stage and seven music additions for fans.

We also have a better idea of just how these blocky avatars will fight. You can swing your pickaxe for simple attacks, but you can also “mine” stages to create blocks as defensive tools, plus craft items with a crafting table on the stage. The Final Smash for both characters is a “House of Boom” that tosses foes into a pile of explosive Creepers. Sounds awesome.

The Fighters Pass Vol. 2 collection is $30 along with characters like Arms’ Min Min. If you only want Minecraft, you can buy the Challenger Pack for $6 to get Steve and Alex alone.

The announcement came with some other news for the Minecraft games themselves. Minecraft Dungeons cross-platform play is coming in November for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PCs. The Howling Peaks add-on for Minecraft arrives in December. It looks like Microsoft is determined to keep Minecraft in the spotlight.

Source Engadget

