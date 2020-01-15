Microsoft’s Xbox Series X May Play Windows Games

Microsoft’s next-gen Xbox will offer backwards compatibility on day one. This means that gamers who have a library of Xbox One games should have no issues playing them on the new console. However, a new report suggests that there could be more to this.

According to the report, the next-gen Xbox could support Windows-based games through a feature called “Windows Mode”. This would allow the console to boot up Windows 10 and run Windows-based games and applications. How this would work exactly is unclear, like whether it will be only for gaming or if the Xbox Series X could actually turn itself into a full PC. It is interesting for sure.

The report goes on to claim that storefronts like Steam and the Epic Game Store will be available to Xbox gamers, so they can access their Steam and Epic libraries to play games through the console. Take it with a grain of salt for the moment.

We have to ask ourselves why Microsoft would cede its marketplace to a competitor. Hopefully, we will have more details soon, but it is interesting to think that this could happen. When we hear more about this we will let you know right away.

Source Ubergizmo

