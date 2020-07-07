Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase streams July 23rd

Great news for Xbox gamers. Microsoft is getting ready to show off more Xbox Series X titles. The company will hold an Xbox Games Showcase as part of Summer Game Fest on July 23rd at noon Eastern Time. You can watch it from a few places: on the Xbox website, Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube. Microsoft may have killed off its own streaming platform, Mixer, but that’s okay, because you can catch the showcase on its old rival, Twitch, too.

Fans will know that Microsoft has held one Xbox Series X games event so far, and that one focused on third-party projects. It is a good bet that there will be a closer look at first-party games this time around, likely including what should be the console’s biggest launch title, Halo Infinite. So now all we have to do is wait for the time and date as we are also counting down to the holiday 2020 release window for Xbox Series X. There might be details about the console’s price and availability at the event this time around as well.

XBox fans have something to look forward to in July now. That is not a long wait and the payoff should be worth it

Source Engadget

