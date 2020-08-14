Microsoft’s Project xCloud For Android Is Now In Beta

Microsoft will release Project xCloud on Android devices next month, but if you can’t wait to check it out, you’ll be happy to learn that Microsoft has released the beta version if you’re interested. You can actually try it out ahead of the public launch.

Since this is a beta, there will naturally be some quirks and bugs, but for the most part, it should be playable. And instead of offering over 100 titles, the beta will give gamers access to about 30 of the launch titles, but that should be plenty to hold you over until the service goes live for all.

You will need to be either an Xbox Insider to take advantage of this, or have a subscription to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service. If you have either of these, you can download the Xbox Game Pass app from the Google Play Store and try it out.

iOS users are out of luck. For the moment, only Android users will be able to enjoy this new beta. Project xCloud is set for a full launch on the 15th of September. You can go ahead and check out the beta right now and see what it is all about.

Source Ubergizmo

