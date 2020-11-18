Microsoft Xbox Series X shortages may last until April

You may have to wait a long time before you can order an Xbox Series X or Series S without some delays. Microsoft CFO Tim Stuart told guests at a virtual Jefferies conference that he expected Xbox Series X and S shortages to last into the first calendar quarter of 2021 meaning through March. You might not see supply catch up with demand until the April quarter, Stuart says.

Microsoft hasn’t told us how many new Xbox systems it sold around the November 10th launch. It said that the Series X and S was its most successful launch in history, but we can’t say that’s surprising given the growing console market, the Xbox One’s rough launch, and the pandemic keeping people at home.

If you’re trying to track down a new Xbox for a holiday gift, this is going to be bad news. It’s good news for Microsoft, because interest is strong enough that the Series X and S will remain hot commodities for a long time now. Sony is likely encountering a similar phenomenon with PlayStation 5 sales. This is a positive sign for both consoles. Some were worried that COVID-19 would hurt sales of these next-gen consoles, but it has not.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals