Microsoft Working On Xbox Streaming Stick

The problem with consoles is that it comes at an additional cost. For many, it’s going to be an “either-or” choice. Not both Xbox and PS5. So some consoles usually end up doing better than others. To help boost their market share in the console wars, Microsoft has come up with a unique solution, integrating the Xbox experience into TVs itself.

Microsoft has announced that they are working with TV makers to help embed the Xbox experience into smart TVs. This means that no additional hardware is required for the user, except for a controller, and they’ll be able to play Xbox games as long as they have an internet connection.

Microsoft won’t actually be integrating the Xbox hardware into the TV, but they aim to ensure that its Xbox Game Pass service is playable on these TVs. Microsoft had hinted at their plans back in 2020, but now it looks like this is confirmed. We don’t know which manufacturers will be on board yet.

The company had previously confirmed that they have never made a profit from Xbox consoles. It profits from the games and services it sells, so by eliminating the need for hardware, this could actually end up making things profitable. This could help drive more gamers towards the Xbox platform if it takes off.

