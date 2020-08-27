Microsoft Word Now Transcribes Audio

Reporters and journalists use audio recording tools and gadgets during press events or interviews. This way they get a chance to go back and listen to the recordings and write things down, but it can be tedious especially if the interview is long, and rewinding and forwarding audio can take up a lot of time.

However, if you are using Microsoft Word, the company has recently rolled out a new transcription feature. This will allow Word users to transcribe audio during an interview, or even download audio and have it transcribed. These transcriptions will be written down and timestamped to make it easier for you to jump to specific parts when you need to.

If multiple people talking, the transcription feature in Word will be smart enough to be able to detect multiple people talking, and will split the transcriptions accordingly.

There is a caveat though. There will be a limit of five hours worth of uploaded recordings per month, with each upload limited to 200MB. It will also only support US English at the moment, but there are plans to support additional languages in the future. Still, it helps make the job a lot easier and we love that.

Source Ubergizmo

