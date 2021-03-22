Microsoft updates Windows 10 to fix printer problems

On March 9th Microsoft released its typical Patch Tuesday operating system updates, but after they rolled out Windows 10 users reported problems with printing like missing graphics and blue screen of death errors. Nobody likes to see that. Especially if you are in a hurry and need something printed asap. You’ll be happy to know that an update to fix the Blue Screen of Death issues rolled out on March 15th, but now reports are that a second emergency patch is available to fix the layout problems.

Microsoft says that you should only install the patch if the problem is affecting you. If not, there’s no need to install it. You will know if it hits you by the “unexpected results when printing from some apps or to some printers. Issues might include missing or solid color graphics, misalignment/formatting issues, or printing of blank pages/labels.”

However, many people have experienced issues trying to install the patch using the Windows Update, which is very frustrating. So what do you do in that situation? Well, if you need the fix to make sure all your graphics are printing out in the right place, you can actually download and manually install the patch here.

Source Engadget

