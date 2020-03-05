Microsoft Unveils New Xbox One Controllers

The launch of the Xbox Series X is coming soon, but if you own the Xbox One and would like to get your hands on a couple of brand new controllers, you’ll be happy to learn that Microsoft has since announced two new controllers for the console that come in an Arctic Camo and a Phantom Magenta finish. If that is your style, get yourself one or both.

As far as the Phantom Magenta finish, Microsoft says, “The design is rooted in sci-fi, influenced by the type of aesthetics found in “Ex-Machina” and “Ghost in Shell,” and blended with mysterious luxury to create totally unique designs.”

As for the Arctic Camo design, Microsoft says, “By using frosted transparent resin in the camo pattern, the controller camouflages itself from the inside-out. The diamond-texture on its triggers helps maintain a level of extra technical precision in this series.” The Phantom Magenta model will be released later this month for $69.99, and the Arctic Camo model will arrive in May.

If you’re a bit shy about buying a new controller with the Xbox Series X on the horizon, no worries. Microsoft has said that Xbox One controllers will be compatible with the newer Xbox Series X consoles, so it’s all good.

Source Ubergizmo

