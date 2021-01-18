Microsoft Unveils Denim Xbox Series X Controller

In a tweet from the Xbox Canada account, the company has shown off a unique denim-clad Xbox Series X controller.

Basically, it looks like Microsoft has mashed up the Xbox Series X controller with a pair of jeans, complete with pockets and even some belt loops. According to the tweet, this is what Microsoft is calling the “Canadian Tuxedo” controller.

But if you are hoping to get your hands on this controller, sadly you’re out of luck. The tweet says that this will be a one-of-a-kind controller so apparently, Microsoft made it just for fun, and it’s not necessarily something that they plan on selling. Too bad, since it would probably sell.

Even so, we wouldn’t be surprised if this design were to inspire third-party accessory makers or sellers on other platforms like Etsy to come up with the same idea and sell it to fans. You could also make your own if you are good with sewing and applying the material to a controller. I have to admit, it is very unique and kind of adorable as far as console controllers go. It is probably very comfortable to use as well. You likely have to wash it regularly though.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals