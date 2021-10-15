Microsoft to shut down LinkedIn in China

It isn’t easy doing business in China. That’s why LinkedIn will shut down the Chinese version of its service later this year. The company cited “a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China” as the reasons for closing the local edition of Linkedin.

“While we’ve found success in helping Chinese members find jobs and economic opportunity, we have not found that same level of success in the more social aspects of sharing and staying informed,” LinkedIn said in a statement. So the company isn’t abandoning China entirely. It’s actually working on a standalone job board app that is called InJobs, which doesn’t have a social feed or any way to share posts.

When it first went live in China, LinkedIn agreed to adhere to state restrictions and block certain content. However, some signs of trouble came up this year. In March, the company prevented new Chinese users from signing up for a time while it made sure it was abiding by the countries’ laws. A few months later, China said 105 apps were violating data collection laws, including LinkedIn.

In fact, the Microsoft-owned service was the last major US social network that was still officially operating in China. The country banned Signal and Clubhouse earlier in the year. Facebook and Twitter have been blocked there since 2009, and China barred Instagram in 2014. So they were the last.

Source Engadget

