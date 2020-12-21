Microsoft to shut down Halo services for Xbox 360 in 2021

Here is some sad news. You won’t be able to play Xbox 360 Halo games online for much longer. Microsoft and 343 Industries are winding down Halo Xbox 360 services over the next year. They have stopped digital sales of all Halo games for the platform (though DLC is still available), and will shut down matchmaking, challenges and other online features for the titles “no sooner than” December 18th, 2021.

However, this doesn’t affect Master Chief Collection games or Halo Wars: Definitive Edition, but it does include the backwards-compatible versions on the Xbox One or Series X/S. The Xbox 360 versions will still support custom online games, local games and online squads, but you can’t use features that use services.

The Xbox 360’s, Halo 4, shipped in 2012. These are old releases, so the time has come and anyway, it may be difficult to justify supporting them when players can switch the MCC versions using modern technology. Still, this is a blow to many gamers who have loved this franchise. Many gamers grew up playing Halo titles on the Xbox 360. And now Microsoft and 343 are phasing out these childhood memories, even if the games will still work on the most basic level. Oh well. Nothing lasts forever.

Source Engadget

