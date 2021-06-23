Microsoft to end expanded Cyberpunk 2077 refund policy in July

Like a lot of other retailers, Microsoft implemented an expanded refund policy for Cyberpunk 2077 after its buggy launch back in December. If you bought the game from the Microsoft Store you could claim a full refund. At the time, the company said the policy would be in place “until further notice.” Well, that’s now about to change.

In an update, Microsoft said Cyberpunk 2077 would fall under its standard digital refund policy starting on July 6th. So any sale is normally final, but you can apply for a refund from the company and it may grant your request but only in certain circumstances.

“The team at CD Projekt Red continues to work hard to improve the experience of Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox players and has made a number of updates,” Microsoft says on a support page. “Given these updates, Microsoft will be returning to our standard digital game refund policy for Cyberpunk 2077 on July 6 for both new and existing purchases.”

This comes after Sony relisted Cyberpunk 2077 on the PlayStation Store on Monday. Since the game launched, CD Projekt Red has released two major patches for Cyberpunk 2077. However, the base PS4 and Xbox One versions still suffer from many performance problems. Later this year, the studio plans to release a free Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 update for the game.

Source Engadget

