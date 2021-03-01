Microsoft testing 1080p Xbox Game Pass streaming

The 720p resolution for Xbox Game Pass cloud streaming is good on a phone, but not when the service comes to PCs and iPads. The good news is that a resolution jump appears to be coming. Rumor is that Microsoft is testing 1080p streams. We don’t know how widespread the testing is or how soon you’ll see that upgrade, but this would be a major boost in quality for large-screen gamers.

A simultaneous leak of an updated Xbox Game Streaming app for Windows also shows how the software will allow for more players. It will apparently offer support for touch and gyro input, making it better to remotely play Xbox games on tablets like the Surface when you don’t have a gamepad handy.

The 1080p test and the new app are early, and we don’t know when either might show up. Microsoft may have a gaming event lined up for March, but there’s no way to know if either upgrade will be ready to go at that time. This is great news, after all, Cloud gaming and remote play work best when you don’t have to worry about your device choices or image quality. We should know more about it soon.

Source Engadget

