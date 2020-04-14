Microsoft Surface Neo May Be Delayed Beyond 2020

You may remember that last year Microsoft unveiled the Surface Neo, which is a dual screen Microsoft Windows 10X device. If you were hoping to buy one this year, you might be disappointed to learn that might not happen. Microsoft might have delayed it to 2021.

According to the report, which cites contacts from within Microsoft, it looks like Microsoft’s Chief Product Officer Panos Panay has informed his team that Microsoft will not be delivering the Surface Neo this year. We don’t know why the product has been delayed, but since the coronavirus situation has brought many industries to a halt, we wouldn’t be surprised if that was the reason.

Microsoft’s new priority is to get Windows 10X onto single-screen devices first before enabling it to work on dual-screen devices, like the Surface Neo. Microsoft launched a couple of dual-screened devices in 2019, one of which is the Surface Neo, while the other is the Surface Duo, a dual-screen Android smartphone.

This is while companies like Samsung and Huawei have been pushing to create devices with a single, but foldable display. It is unclear if the Surface Duo could also end up being similarly delayed, but we will find out very soon.

Source Ubergizmo

