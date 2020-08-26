Microsoft outs three limited-edition Wonder Woman Xbox One X consoles

Microsoft has created not one, not two, but three Xbox One X consoles inspired by Wonder Woman to celebrate the upcoming release of Wonder Woman 1984. Fans of the Amazonian could get a new Xbox One X just months ahead of the release of the Xbox Series X since they are giving away two of the consoles.

The three consoles reflect separate aspects of the film and comics. The Wonder Woman Golden Armor console matches the golden suit of armor worn by Wonder Woman in the film. The console and adjoining controller were “made entirely by hand” with 24-carat gold leaves, according to Microsoft. It will be auctioned with proceeds going toward domestic violence response organization Together For Her.

The Lasso of Truth console has Wonder Woman’s weapon and a multicolored logo. Fans will have the chance to win this console by liking or retweeting a sweepstakes tweet on the Xbox Twitter account. The Barbara Minerva console, inspired by Wonder Woman’s nemesis in the new movie, has a snakeskin pattern and faux leopard fur. This console isn’t available to buy or win, but was made for promotional purposes.

As limited movie tie-ins to be auctioned for a good cause, these are pretty cool. The movie opens in theaters October 2nd.

