Microsoft, Nintendo and Sony team up to make gaming safer

Microsoft, Nintendo and Sony are teaming up to improve online gaming. The companies have a set of common principles that will make gaming safer, especially for younger players. The concepts make it clear they won’t tolerate bad players and abuse.

The companies promise to offer prevention tools like customization, safety tools, codes of conduct and systems that prevent abuse before it happens. The companies will also work with government, law enforcement, and ratings boards to make things safe. In short, their stance is that hate, harassment and exploitation of young players have “no place in gaming.”

The trio also want to make it easy to report abuse based on these clearly outlined rules and are committed to responding to all “lawful requests” from law enforcement.

Sure, Microsoft, Nintendo and Sony all have different forms of parental controls, anti-abuse policies and other measures to keep online gaming a good place, but a common front from all three could reduce inconsistencies and make things even better no matter what platform you use. This way you know they are a united front and you know that the companies won’t let abusive players ruin the experience for others. It seems like a very good idea.

Source Engadget

