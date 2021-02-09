Microsoft Launches Autofill Password Manager

If you use Google Chrome, Google has its own password manager. Apple has iCloud Keychain too, and now it looks like Microsoft wants a piece of the action as well and has launched the Autofill password manager tool for several platforms. This includes iOS and Android where it will be available as part of the Authenticator app, and also Google’s Chrome browser where it will be an extension.

Password managers help users remember and store their passwords. They will also help you automatically fill in logins when you need to, and in some instances, some password managers can also help you generate strong and secure passwords and remember them for you. They are very useful for many people and make life much easier.

Microsoft’s new password manager does most of that, though why choose Microsoft? There are plenty of other solutions available in the market. If you have been using Microsoft’s Authenticator app, then it might make sense to use the Autofill feature. It could make life a bit easier.

Microsoft has also announced that they will be making it easy for users to import saved passwords from Chrome and third-party managers, so you can try it if you’re interested.

Source Ubergizmo

