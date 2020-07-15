Microsoft Is Quietly Sneaking Bing Into Outlook On Android

Google is the most used search engine on the internet. It is not the only option out there even though the competition doesn’t command the same market share. However, it seems that it won’t stop companies like Microsoft from trying to compete.

According to a post on Reddit, it was discovered that Microsoft has quietly inserted the option to search using Bing into Outlook on Android. Users discovered this when they highlight a sentence or a word and long press on it, and also found that searching using Bing was one of the options presented.

XDA’s Mishaal Rahman looked into the app and discovered that this was in fact the case, although his initial discovery suggested that users might need to have Edge on their phones in order to trigger this search option. Though, other users have chimed in to say that they don’t have Edge but they are still seeing it.

Some don’t like Microsoft trying to sneak Bing into Outlook, claiming that it feels a bit like spam and that Microsoft is trying to force its services on users. However, searching with Bing is only an option and users can choose to ignore it if they don’t want to use it.

