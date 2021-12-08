Microsoft Intros A Redesigned Notepad For Windows 11

The Notepad app in Windows has been pretty much the same over the years. But if you feel like the app could do with a refresh after all these years, it looks like Microsoft has announced that they will be rolling out a redesigned Notepad app for Windows 11 users.

Microsoft says, “We are very excited to introduce to all of you the redesigned Notepad for Windows 11, which includes a number of changes we think the community will enjoy! First, you will notice a completely updated UI that aligns with the new visual design of Windows 11, including rounded corners, Mica, and more. We know how important Notepad is to so many of your daily workflows, so we designed this modern spin on the classic app to feel fresh, but familiar.”

The company also announced that one of the features of the new Notepad app is support for dark mode, so if you like the dark mode look or if you work in low-light conditions, then this could be a feature that you will like a lot.

Aside from that, there are also changes and improvements to the find and replace tool, and support for multi-level undo. Those have been requested many times over the years. The changes should be rolling out so keep an eye out for the update.

Source Ubergizmo

