Microsoft Faces Lawsuit Over Xbox Controller Stick Drift

Over time, our gadgets start to fail and no longer operate like they used to. This is to be expected due to wear and tear from constant use, but sometimes things fail faster than expected, as is the case with Microsoft and its Xbox One controllers. Many users are reporting an issue with “stick drift”.

The problem is so bad that a class-action lawsuit has been filed against the company that alleges that Microsoft knows about the problem but still releases the controller anyway, and to make it worse, the company is making customers pay for the repair of the problem, despite the allegations that this is a well-known problem.

According to the filing, “A simple Google search on this issue reveals multiple forum and message boards dedicated to stick drift; YouTube instructional videos of users attempting to fix the issue on their own; and even replacement joystick components from Amazon and other sellers.”

Stick drift is when one of the movement controllers on a controller fails and starts registering movement in the game even if no one is touching the controller. Previously, the Nintendo Switch had also run into similar issues with the Joy-Cons. This should not happen until a controller is very old.

