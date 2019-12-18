Microsoft Explains The XBox Series X Name

Recently Microsoft announced the name of their next-gen Xbox consoles, known as the Xbox Series X. It is an odd name and one that seems to suggest that the company could have multiple Xbox consoles in the works. If you’re wondering about the name, Microsoft has come forward to clarify it.

Speaking to Business Insider, a Microsoft spokesperson more or less confirmed that they are calling it the Xbox Series X because it makes room for more new consoles in the future. The console that they plan on launching will simply be known as the “Xbox”. The spokesperson said, “The name we’re carrying forward to the next generation is simply Xbox. The name ‘Xbox Series X’ allows room for additional consoles in the future.”

Many have been curious about what Microsoft would be calling their next-gen console. With the Xbox 360, we didn’t expect Microsoft to announce the Xbox One, and when the console was launched, it seemed that the next console might be called the Xbox Two, although it doesn’t quite have the same ring to it of course

This new name does simplify Microsoft’s Xbox lineup. The console is not expected to launch anytime soon though and more details should be coming soon.

Source Ubergizmo

