Microsoft begins publicly testing an Xbox night mode

If you like playing Xbox games into the early hours of the morning, those late-night sessions will soon be easier on your eyes thanks to Microsoft. Microsoft has started publicly testing an Xbox night mode that should make it more comfortable to play after dark. How so? Well, this feature can dim the screen, power button, and even your controller light. An optional blue light filter may even help reduce eye strain, and you can disable HDR to avoid searingly bright images as well.

You can manually switch on the feature if you want, but you can also schedule it for fixed times or automatically based on sunset and sunrise. So this is for serious gamers who put in serious hours.

The Xbox night mode is limited to testers right now as it is in the early Alpha stage. It will take a while to reach the rest of us. Gamers should appreciate this feature. It’s easy to find night modes on your PC and your phone, but you haven’t really had that option on consoles, so it is welcome. It should provide a more consistent nighttime experience regardless of which screen you’re using. So feel free to play into the late hours.

Source Engadget

