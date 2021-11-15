Microsoft and Gucci Team Up

Sometimes when gaming companies team up and collaborate with game developers for special versions of gaming hardware, it makes sense. Like when you have an eSports team working with a gaming accessories brand to create peripherals with their branding on it, or developers teaming up with console makers to release a unique version of a console for an upcoming game. That makes sense.

Sometimes these partnerships are just weird or unnecessary, as is the case with Microsoft who recently teamed up with high-end fashion brand Gucci for the Gucci Xbox Series X console. That’s right. It’s basically the same console but the outer shell now comes with Gucci’s signature double-G patterns, as well as two Xbox controllers with Gucci colors. This will be for a very select audience.

It also comes with a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and a Gucci and Xbox themed suitcase to carry your console around with. There will only be 100 units of these made and they won’t come cheap at $10,000 apiece. Maybe there are some who think it will be worth the price just for the sake of collecting it.

They will be available for purchase on November 17th via Gucci’s website and select Gucci stores. Do you want one?

Source Ubergizmo

