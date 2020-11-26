Metro Exodus is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

An enhanced version of Metro Exodus is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Developer 4A Games and publisher Deep Silver have confirmed the news. If you own the first-person shooter on PS4 or Xbox One you will get a free upgrade on the new platform. A release date for the enhanced edition, which will arrive next year, will be announced very soon.

This enhanced game will include improved frame rates, faster loading times, upgraded resolution, and ray-traced visuals. Linux and Mac versions of Metro Exodus are also coming as well as Amazon’s Luna platform recently. 4A Games says the next game in the franchise is also in development for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The developer is overhauling the game engine and renderer “to take advantage of the new power, storage and hardware-supported ray-tracing afforded by the new consoles.” That is great news for fans.

The studio plans to focus on a single-player experience for this upcoming game, and they are “actively exploring multiplayer concepts” for the Metro universe. We don’t know exactly what that will be all about, but 4A says it’s “still figuring things out.” We can probably expect a multiplayer Metro game or mode too since players want it.

Source Engadget

