Metal Slug Tactics delayed until 2023

Here we have yet another game delay. You will now have to wait until next year to check out Metal Slug Tactics, according to publisher Dotemu and developer Leikir Studio. “Marco, Eri, Fio, and Tarma are tinkering away to make Metal Slug Tactics as explosive as possible on release, but the squad needs a bit more time in the shop to prepare for the battles ahead,” Dotemu wrote in a tweet. “See you in 2023!”

We have had so many game delays it is hard not to feel bummed by this news. Dotemu announced the game just over a year ago, during Summer Game Fest 2021. This upcoming title will ditch the fluid run-and-gun gameplay that we are used to from Metal Slug, since this is a “dynamic tactical RPG with roguelike elements.” But at least Metal Slug Tactics does retain the pixel-art style of the other games, which we love.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also features Metal Slug’s main antagonist, Donald Morden, who has been building an army to get his revenge on, well, everyone. Of course, it is up to you to stop him when Metal Slug Tactics hits PC and Nintendo Switch next year. We just have to wait a bit longer.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Dotemu

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals